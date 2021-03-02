Woman arrested after being linked to crime via Cheetos residue on teeth

Keydra Manns
·3 min read

Officers discovered a water bottle and a Cheetos bag on the floor near the open window

An Oklahoma woman was literally caught red-handed on first-degree burglary complaint charges thanks to Cheetos snack dust.

Sharon Carr was arrested on Feb. 26 after police reported an attempted home burglary. While she did not take anything, officers claim she left behind a Cheetos bag. Officials were able to link Carr to the crime by the snack’s residue in her teeth.

A mother was home along with her two small children when she called the police because she thought she heard someone trying to break into her home near 51st and Sheridan, per KTUL News.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a window in the front of the house with the screen removed. They concluded Carr had removed the screen then used a board to open the window.

Just a few moments later, they discovered Carr outside and arrested her. She gave officers no reason for the alleged crime.

Sharon Carr Image:Tulsa police Department
Sharon Carr Image:Tulsa police Department

Read More: 1921 Tulsa Massacre Documentary in development at History Channel

She did not take anything, but officers said they discovered a water bottle and a Cheetos bag on the floor near the window linking Carr to the crime. They claimed once she realized folks were in the home, she probably got nervous and left out through the window.

Carr was arrested on a first-degree burglary complaint.

Robbery cases may have dropped in 2021, but unfortunately, many are still falling victim. As recently reported by theGrio, an attempted robbery recently occurred in New York City when unknown suspects tried to snatch a teenager’s bag.

According to the New York Daily News, instead of letting go of her belongings and surrendering, the girl decided to fight them off.

The outlet reported the attack happened on 43rd St. in the city’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The young girl was walking with a 16-year-old boy when the suspects approached them. According to the report, the group of men was attempting to sell the minors marijuana when the attempted robbery occurred.

Read More: Angela Yee’s Brooklyn store Juices for Life burglarized

After offering the teenagers the opportunity to make a drug purchase, the men moved to snatch the girl’s bag. The surveillance video shows the girl being knocked to the ground and clinging to her bag as one of the suspects gets on top of her.

Then, she is lifted up and tossed on the sidewalk, as another alleged suspect kicks her while she’s on the ground. The men eventually give up on stealing the bag and instead take the other teenager’s phone. According to the report, the girl suffered a minor injury.

The crime took place near the Samaritan Village, a residential facility that offers mental health and addiction treatment services to veterans. Per the Daily Mail, 1,000 robberies were reported in the city during the first 24 days of 2020. But in 2021, the number dropped to 726 robberies for New York City in the same time span.

Read More: New York man accused of targeting ‘light skin women’ in brutal subway attacks

The Daily Mail reported although the footage only clearly shows the girl, her male counterpart was also attacked. The suspects have not yet been identified nor arrested, according to the report.

According to the NYPD, crime reached a record low overall last year. Although there was significant growth in homicides, shootings, burglaries, and car theft in 2020, the crime rate was lower than in 2019 with 95,552 reported incidents. The coronavirus pandemic, racial uprisings, and other social issues are all believed to have had an impact.

Additional reporting by DeMicia Inman

