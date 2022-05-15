Woman arrested after being sought for alleged killing of Manchester man

May 15—Boston police arrested a 34-year-old woman charged with stabbing a 71-year-old Manchester man to death before fleeing in his car last Friday, police said.

Stephanie Beard was arrested by Boston police on Saturday after a warrant was issued on a second-degree murder charge the day before in Manchester, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

The body of John Glennon was found inside his home at 323 Franklin St. around 8 a.m. Friday with stab wounds to his head from a knife.

An autopsy determined the cause of Glennon's death was "multiple sharp force injuries," and the manner of death was homicide, according to the release.

Beard was also charged with stealing Glennon's Subaru Impreza.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.