Woman arrested for breaking into home, stealing bra, sweatshirt, and truck

A Jasper woman is accused of breaking into a home, entering several vehicles, and stealing one of them from outside a Cumming home.

On Friday, June 30, deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bald Ridge Drive after receiving a report of a woman entering vehicles.

A neighbor said he noticed the woman looking through three vehicles like she was looking for something.

He told deputies he asked the woman a question and that she “seemed a little off.”

The neighbor told deputies the woman drove away in a black GMC Sierra 2500 truck and saw her return about six minutes later, only to leave almost immediately.

The neighbor said he had surveillance video of the woman walking around the property and playing with the homeowner’s dog.

Deputies contacted the three people staying at the house and learned that they left the home at about 10:30 a.m. to go out on the lake. They returned at around 7:30 p.m.

The victims told deputies that when they returned home, they noticed things were missing and some items had been moved around the house.

Deputies were shown a bra, shirt, a pair of shoes, four rings, a pill bottle, and deodorant that did not belong to anyone there.

They told deputies that cups had been moved, clothes had been moved and refolded, and a sweatshirt and bra were missing.

Their dog had also been let out of its kennel.

The suspect was identified as Janna Medved, 36.

Deputies located her outside of a business.

While speaking with her, deputies learned that her father was calling in to report her as a missing person.

Deputies went to her father’s home to speak with him.

Her father told deputies that his daughter came to his house in a truck that he believed was stolen.

Janna Medved was involuntarily committed by the Forsyth County Crisis Intervention Response Team.

She said that her father told her to follow the signs and that they would lead her to where she needed to go. She explained that this is how she found her way to the house.

She told deputies that she changed her bra and top to one she found in the house.

She told deputies that she took the truck because her father told her she needed one and that it was important to have a truck.

She said she took the GMC truck because red is a special color to her and she was drawn to the GMC emblem.

Medved will face two counts of entering an auto, one count of burglary in the first degree, and theft of a motor vehicle.

