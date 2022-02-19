Woman arrested for bringing drugs across state lines, possession

Feb. 19—A Washington state woman is facing a pair of felonies after she was arrested for transporting drugs across state lines into Minnesota.

Angel Gabreel Hall-Willis, 41, of Shoreline, Washington, was charged on Thursday in Mower County District Court with importing controlled substances across state borders and first degree possession of cocaine after she was arrested Tuesday afternoon. She was also charged with a misdemeanor for possessing over 1.4 grams of marijuana.

Hall-Willis is currently being held in Mower County Jail on $500,000 bail.

According to the court complaint, Hall-Willis was pulled over by a Mower County Sheriff's Office deputy at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90, east of Austin.

The deputy noticed a gray Chevrolet Traverse coming up from behind and clocked the vehicle going 83 in a 70 mph zone. After initiating a traffic stop, the deputy approached the vehicle and upon speaking to Hall-Willis noticed a strong smell of marijuana in the car.

Upon further questioning, Hall-Willis stated she was driving from New York to Washington and that her boyfriend had been in the vehicle earlier, but was dropped off in Chicago. She stated that she was in possession of her boyfriend's bag. She also produced a burnt marijuana blunt from a package of cigars.

A further search of the vehicle revealed in a blue duffle bag a vacuumed-sealed bag of marijuana, weighing 39 grams. The deputy continued the search and discovered a backpack lying on the front passenger floorboard, where the deputy discovered a similarly vacuumed sealed bag containing a large black brick labeled "M&M."

The search further turned up travel documents in Hall-Willis' name indicating she had flown from Seattle to New York on Feb. 9.

K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics in both the vehicle and the black brick and after a search warrant was secured, the brick was unwrapped to reveal a white wax substance field tested to be positive for cocaine and weighing 1,050.5 grams or just over 2.31 pounds.

Hall-Willis denied knowledge of the contents of the brick as well as denied using marijuana.

Other items seized from the vehicle included $14,000 cash and a 40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended, high capacity magazine located in the engine compartment.

Hall-Willis' next court day is scheduled for March 3.