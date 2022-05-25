Woman arrested after car with 5 people including 2 toddlers inside shot up, police say

Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested a woman who they said was the driver during a shooting where five people were inside the car.

Police said the victim was involved in a fight at the Winchester Grove Apartments on May 16. After the fight, everyone involved left the complex, but when the victim returned she saw three people sitting inside a car at the entrance.

A woman who would later be identified as Setha Butler was the driver of the car, according to police documents. An unknown man then leaned outside of the vehicle and started shooting at the victim, police said.

The car was struck multiple times. The victim’s 3-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son, her cousin, and the victim’s girlfriend were all also in the vehicle. The victim’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet.

Setha Butler was arrested and charged with five counts of Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder.

