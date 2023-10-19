Woman arrested at car dealership after BPD says she tried to use stolen ID to buy a vehicle

Oct. 18—An Oceanside woman was arrested in Monday after she allegedly tried to buy a vehicle using someone else's identity, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Wednesday.

A BPD news release said Shanyan Witt, 50, used information she bought online identifying herself as a Texas resident when she showed up at Volkswagen Bakersfield in the 6000 block of Wible Road.

After BPD officers and a detective responded to the store at 4:30 p.m., Witt was arrested on suspicion of burglary, forgery, false personation, false identification to a peace officer and conspiracy.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.