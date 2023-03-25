Woman arrested in case of missing traveler found dead in rolled-up rug in Louisiana

A woman was arrested Friday in connection to the missing traveler who was found dead alongside a Louisiana highway earlier this month, Baton Rouge police said.

Tiffany Ann Guidry, 27, was booked on charges of unlawful disposal of human remains and failure to seek assistance in connection with the man's death, they said.

Nathan Millard. (Baton Rouge Police Dept.)

Derrick Perkins, 45, had previously been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Nathan Millard, 42, police said.

Perkins was charged with unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property, and failure to seek assistance.

Tabbetha Barner, 33, of Baton Rouge, is wanted and accused of failure to seek assistance in the man's death, police said.

It's not clear if the suspects have legal counsel. The Baton Rouge-area public defender's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

Last month, Millard traveled to Baton Rouge from Covington, Georgia.

His visit included attending a Louisiana State University basketball game and going to Happy's Irish Pub with a client on Feb. 23, according to police and Texas EquuSearch, an organization that helps look for missing people.

Afterward, Millard was believed to be headed back to his hotel room about 11:30 p.m., but he did not arrive, according to EquuSearch.

Security footage showed him in the area of a Greyhound station, police said. A security guard there offered to either call an Uber or contact police because he looked out of place, Baton Rouge Capt. Kevin Hines said.

Millard's phone and wallet were found discarded blocks away, EquuSearch said.

He was found dead in a rolled-up rug more than a week after he vanished.

Hines said that preliminary autopsy results did not suggest foul play. The full results will be released after toxicology tests, which could help reveal how Millard died, are completed, said Shane Evans, chief of investigations for the East Baton Rouge coroner's office.

Court documents filed in support of the arrests of the three suspects allege that Millard was on a drug spree and died from an overdose, according to NBC affiliate WVLA of Baton Rouge.

Story continues

Perkins was being held in lieu of $1.4 million bail, according to inmate records. Guidry was not yet listed as in custody.

Nathan Millard was a construction executive with five children, including two stepsons, two teenage boys from a previous marriage, and a 7-year-old daughter he shared with wife Amber Millard, she told NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com