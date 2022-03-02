Woman arrested on charge of child abuse involving granddaughter

Gadsden police arrested a woman Tuesday on a charge of aggravated child abuse involving her 4-month-old granddaughter, according to Sgt. Marcus Hill.

Wanda Lee Crouch, 75, remained in jail Wednesday on the felony charge, with bond set at $100,000.

Gadsden police received a report from the Department of Human Resources expressing concern about the well-being of the infant who was residing with Crouch.

An investigation was conducted, Hill said, and a warrant was obtained for the woman's arrest. Court documents alleged the child's head was struck against a wall and Crouch failed to immediately seek medical attention.

The incident occurred Feb. 18 or Feb. 19, according to court records.

The infant was evaluated at a hospital and placed in the custody of Mississippi DHR.

Gadsden police continue to investigate the incident.

