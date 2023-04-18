Woman arrested on charge of dealing causing death

Apr. 18—ANDERSON — An Anderson woman has been arrested on a warrant charging her with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Shalee Kay Murdock, 26, 2200 block of East Ninth was arrested Friday on two felony charges including dealing in a narcotic drug.

A co-defendant Jason DeWayne Smith, 29, 3100 block of Autumn Ridge Drive, was previously arrested on the same charges in connection with the 2019 death of Melinda Chanley, 48.

According to charges filed by the Madison County Prosecutor's office in April 2021, Chanley died Nov. 3, 2019, after purchasing heroin from Murdock at a cost of $100. Allegedly, the heroin was supplied by Smith, who goes by the name "Freaky."

According to court records, police found Chanley dead inside a residence on Arbor Drive in Anderson in November 2019. Police said Chanley died from an overdose involving heroin and fentanyl.

Telephone records show Chanley asked Murdock to purchase heroin for her on the day she died. Court records show Murdock and Chanley picked up the drugs by a home on East Fifth Street from a supplier known as "Freaky."

"These reports, the instruments discovered near her body and the heroin addiction history revealed by family members lead me to the reasonable conclusion her death was caused by a heroin overdose," Detective Keith Gaskill wrote.

Two days after Chanley's death, Gaskill spoke with Chanley's ex-husband, who said he read text messages between Chanley and Murdock which made him believe Murdock either provided the heroin or knew who had provided it to Chanley.

Gaskill took the phone into evidence.

"I am familiar with Shalee Kay Murdock, having first encountered her during a drug overdose investigation when she was 19 years of age," Gaskill wrote. "During that encounter, Murdock admitted to me an addiction to heroin and I am aware she has since suffered conviction and incarceration for possession of a narcotic drug and the related paraphernalia associated with its ingestion."

Murdock was arrested in January 2022 and was released on bond. A warrant for her arrest was issued after she failed to appear for a court hearing.

