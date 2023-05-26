Woman arrested, charged after allegedly spraying pepper spray on court employees in Munhall

A woman has been arrested after allegedly spraying court employees in Munhall with pepper spray on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Santhiya Mahilkanthan, 32, was arguing with staff members at the office of Magisterial District Judge Patrick Campbell.

Mahilkanthan allegedly became belligerent and aggressive and the staff members asked her to leave.

Officials say Mahilkanthan reached through the glass partition and began spraying pepper spray.

Staff members reportedly stated they were calling the police and she left the office.

A staff member who left the building to get away from the pepper spray told detectives she was pushed by Mahilkanthan.

Mahilkanthan allegedly fled the rare before being detained by Munhall police.

After detectives interviewed staff members, Mahilkanthan was charged with three counts each of aggravated assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct and one count each of criminal mischief, vandalism and obstructing administration of law.

She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Judge Campbell’s office will be closed Friday due to the release of pepper spray.

