Woman arrested, charged in fatal stabbing at Walgreens in Williamsburg

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on charges that she fatally stabbed a woman outside a Walgreens in Williamsburg Friday evening.

Police were called to the stabbing, located in the 1300 block of Richmond Road, around 6 p.m.

Officers found a 71-year-old woman with life-threatening stab wounds. She was taken to Riverside Doctors’ Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police haven’t released her identity.

LaTeisha Meekins, of Williamsburg, is charged with second-degree murder. She is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

Police say Meekins and the victim arrived at the Walgreens separately. Witnesses told police the women met outside the store and spoke briefly before the stabbing.

Police say the motive for the attack isn’t clear and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 757-220-2331 or to submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com