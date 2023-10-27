Woman arrested, charged with murder in death of 4-month-old in West End

A woman has been charged in connection with the killing of a four-month-old boy.

Ja'nasia Green, 23, was arrested Friday on a murder warrant, Cincinnati police said in a news release.

On Wednesday, officers responded just before noon to the 1500 block of Jones Street in West End after someone reported the infant was unresponsive. The child, Hassani George, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Police did not say how Hassani died and it's currently unclear what the relationship between Green and the boy was.

Green is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Records do not list when she is expected to make her first court appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The investigation into the child's death is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Infant's death in West End leads to arrest of woman on murder charge