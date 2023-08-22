Woman arrested in Chester County suspected in multiple robberies

A woman who was arrested in Chester County is suspected of multiple robberies, including two banks, according to investigators.

Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 38-year-old Priscilla Stewart on Monday for robbing the Dollar General on Lancaster Highway in the Richburg area.

Deputies responded to the robbery at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Sunday and were able to identify Stewart as a suspect within minutes.

Stewart was arrested early Monday morning after being located at a traffic stop near Pinckney Street in Chester. She is currently being held at the Chester County Detention Center and is charged with armed robbery of the Dollar General.

After further investigation, it was determined that Stewart is the suspect in other robberies, including two banks and another store in North Carolina, and a store in Rock Hill.

Channel 9′s Dan Matics spoke with a Chester County deputy who said a hat Stewart wore helped them connect the crimes.

“Of course, I’m not going to give anyone tips on how to rob banks or stores, but that was a key factor in how we were able to identify her with that ‘Boss’ hat,” the deputy said.

The hat was in Stewart’s car when deputies arrested her.

“She used that one item throughout the continuous robberies,” the deputy said.

Chester County deputies are currently working with the Winston-Salem Police Department, Pineville Police Department, and the Rock Hill Police Department and more charges are expected.

