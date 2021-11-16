Woman arrested for child neglect after passing out at Destin restaurant with infant

DESTIN — A 27-year-old woman was arrested at a Destin restaurant on Monday after she reportedly passed out on the deck while a 1-year-old child was in her care.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged Ariel Yvonne Hope of Miramar with child neglect, according to an OCSO news release.

Deputies responded to 10 Harbor Boulevard at around 3:28 p.m. in reference to an intoxicated person. Hope was reportedly passed out on the deck when deputies arrived, and it took them multiple attempts to wake her.

According to an OCSO arrest report, Hope was not able to stand on her own or rationally answer questions.

A witness told deputies at one point the toddler appeared to be choking on a cherry, and she later observed Hope fall to the ground with the child in her hands.

The witness reportedly stepped in and cared for the child until law enforcement arrived. Deputies also noted that the 1-year-old was dressed in a thin single layer of clothing while the temperature was around 60 degrees with a cold wind.

Hope was being held at the Okaloosa County jail on Tuesday on a $2,000 bond, according to jail records.

