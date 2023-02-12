Woman arrested, child removed from home after fentanyl is found, Merced police say

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug and child abuse charges after a search at a Merced home, according to authorities.

About 3:28 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested 28-year-old Jesi Platz, according to a department news release. Authorities said officers followed up on information regarding drug sales at a home in the 3000 block of El Capitan Avenue.

Officers served a search warrant at Platz’s residence and located about 50 grams of fentanyl as well as scales and packaging material, according to the release. Police said officers also found ammunition and multiple replica firearms in holsters.

Due to the amount of drug paraphernalia and the condition of the home, a child at the residence was turned over to Child Protective Services, according to police.

Platz was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including felony possession for sale of a controlled substance, child abuse, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and misdemeanor keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, according to jail records.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Arnulfo Centeno at 209-388-7742 or centenoa@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through mercedareacrimestoppers.org/.