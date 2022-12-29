Woman arrested after Christmas morning robbery in Washington County

Washington police say they were in the right place at the right time on Christmas morning when they saw a woman breaking into a home.

A 911 call from from a home on Broad Street early Christmas morning said a woman held another woman at knifepoint and robbed her.

Washington city police have arrested Brittany Molinaro.

According to court documents, the victim heard a knock at the door and asked who was there.

Court documents say Molinaro identified herself as “Sherri.”

When the victim opened the door, police said Molinaro pushed past her, straight into the home and into the kitchen where she grabbed a knife.

The victim said Molinaro stood over top of her with the knife, threatening to hurt her if she didn’t hand over her purse.

Investigators say a man inside of the home witnessed the whole incident and did not intervene.

Neighbors were surprised to hear this happened on Christmas day.

“That’s not right, that’s sad sorry to hear about that hope she’s okay,” one neighbor said.

Police arrested Molinaro just a few blocks away from the scene after spotting her walking. She is in the Washington county jail and faces burglary, robbery and terroristic threats charges. She will be in court in January.

