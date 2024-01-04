Woman arrested after Christmas morning shooting, SC deputies say

A South Carolina woman was arrested on multiple charges following a Christmas morning shooting in the Midlands, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Yvonne Nicole Holladay, a 45-year-old Sumter resident, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The shooting happened Dec. 25, an arrest warrant was issued two days later and Holladay surrendered at the sheriff’s office on Dec. 28, according to the release.

On Christmas morning, deputies responded to a call from a person who claimed to be targeted in a shooting in the Heritage Road area, the sheriff’s office said.

The person that the sheriff’s office called “the victim.” said the shots were fired by Holladay, according to the release.

The gunfire “narrowly missed” the victim, but did damage their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, and any information about a previous relationship between Holladay and the victim was not available.

After surrendering, Holladay was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on a $75,000 bond, according to the release.

Despite the arrest, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.