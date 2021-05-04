Woman arrested in connection with abduction of infant from church nursery

Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·2 min read

May 4—PEARISBURG, Va. — More details emerged Monday after a suspect was arrested and charged with abducting an infant Sunday from a Giles County church nursery.

Noah Gabriel Trout was found safe Monday in Alleghany County, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

During a press conference later that afternoon, Sheriff Morgan Millirons said that Nancy Renee Fridley, 44, of Clifton Forge, Va. had been taken into custody and charged with the child's abduction. Fridley is facing charges including abduction and reckless endangerment of a child.

Millirons said the investigation is ongoing, and he and other officers present declined to answer questions after making their statements. He thanked the media for their patience when press conferences were pushed back.

"You already know the background of Noah's adduction. He was taken by an unknown female from the nursery of the Riverview Baptist Church (Sunday) afternoon," Millirons said. "You may not know how many law enforcement officers surged to locate and bring Noah home safely."

"We've all been working nonstop. We have the Pearisburg Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police, United States Marshals Service, the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Giles County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. We want to give them a big thank you for the assistance they provided us the last two days," Millirons said.

Millirons said he could release few details about the investigation.

"I know the community wants answers. Please be mindful. Even though Noah has been recovered, the investigation is still ongoing," Millirons said. And we need to be careful of information that is released so we do not jeopardize the prosecution of this case. What we can share with you is during the course of the investigation, a person of interest was identified."

"Midday today, lawn enforcement set up perimeter at a home in Alleghany County... Shortly afterward, FBI agents and a tactical unit with the Virginia State Police saw a child matching Noah's description in the vicinity of the home. The FBI and the Virginia State Police recovered Noah," Millirons said.

No motive for Noah's abduction has been determined, Millirons said. The motive will be part of the investigation.

Emergency medical services personnel checked Noah and "he was fine," but he was being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, he added. Noah has been reunited with his family.

People throughout the community were happy to learn that Noah had been found safe. The news soon spread through downtown Pearisburg,Va.

"Oh, I was so relieved, relieved," said Cathy Sutphin of Pearisburg, Va. "I think the whole community was relieved that he was found. That was the talk of the town here. There is a sense of community here. Everybody thinks about each other. You let the family know we're so happy the baby was found."

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

