Woman arrested in connection with the bicyclist crash that killed Chesterfield Smith Jr.

A monthslong investigation into the death of Chesterfield "Chet" Smith Jr. ended with the arrest of a Wakulla woman in late February, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP investigators charged Christy Wales with vehicular homicide and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said.

Wales was booked in the Wakulla County Jail before being released on a $10,500 bond.

The Tallahassee Democrat has requested incident and arrest reports on Smith's death and Wales' arrest.

Chesterfield Smith lll, left, riding a bicycle with his father, Chesterfield Smith Jr., right.

On the afternoon of his death, the 69-year-old Smith and his wife Patricia were on their way to visit a friend on Alligator Point.

A little over 30 miles from the beach house, Patricia dropped him off so he could bike the rest of the way — he was a lifelong cyclist.

That was the last time she saw her husband alive.

Smith was the father of two children, and had an 18-month-old grandson and a granddaughter born less than three months after his death.

Patricia Smith, far left, Chesterfield Smith lll, left, Chesterfield Jr., right, and Taylor Smith, far right, pose for a photo.

Born in Bartow, he was the son of the late Chesterfield Smith, a former president of the American Bar Association and distinguished Florida attorney who is nicknamed "America's Lawyer."

In 1987, he received his law degree from the University of Miami.

After a few years working for the Florida Attorney General's Office in Hollywood, he and his family moved to Tallahassee in 1994. He worked for the office up until his death, serving under five attorneys general and seven governors.

Chesterfield Smith Jr., left, stands next to his son, Chesterfield Smith lll, in full biking attire in 2001.

