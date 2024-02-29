Woman arrested in connection with Boston bank robberies after bystander restrains her, police say

A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a pair of bank robberies in Boston after she was chased down and restrained by a brave bystander, officials said.

Miriam Dealmeida, 38, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on a charge of unarmed bank robbery that stems from an incident at the Rockland Trust at 501 Southampton Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police noted that Dealmeida will face additional charges in connection with a separate bank robbery that happened beforehand at East West Bank at 68 Kneeland Street.

Officers responding to a bank alarm at the Rockland Trust spoke with staff who said a woman wearing a black hoodie and a white disposable surgical mask had committed a robbery, police said.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured video of the aftermath of the robbery at Rockland Trust, where there was a heavy police presence amid a large investigation.

As officers investigated the scene, they learned a good Samaritan had subdued a woman matching the description of the alleged robber.

“Broadcasting the suspect’s description, officers scoured the area, and a courageous bystander flagged them down on Father Songin Way, where he was restraining a woman matching the suspect’s description,” the department said in a statement.

The bystander told officers that he noticed the suspect running from the bank parking lot with red smoke emitting from her hooded sweatshirt pocket and gave chase after her down Dorchester Avenue and onto Father Songin Way.

Dealmeida was ultimately taken into police custody shortly after 11:15 a.m.

Before the alleged robbery at Rockland Trust, police said Dealmeida robbed East West Bank.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much money Dealmeida made off with.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

