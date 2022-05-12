Woman arrested in connection to deadly Hamilton stabbing at birthday party

May 12—A woman has been booked in the Butler County Jail on charges connected to the deadly May 7 stabbing at a girl's quinceañera at an FOP Lodge in Hamilton.

Sara Elena Rodriguez-Remigio, 46, is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice for the incident that killed 20-year-old Ivan Isreal Diaz of Hamilton, according to Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. She also has a holder for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to jail records.

Three others suffered stab wounds and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Rodriguez-Remigio of Pershing Avenue in Hamilton was arraigned Thursday morning in Hamilton Municipal Court where bond was set at $75,000, according to court records.

A reward is being offered for information that helps find two persons of interest, Juan Flores and Oscar Flores, according to police.

The incident that happened about 10:25 p.m. at FOP Lodge 38 on Joe Nuxhall Way initially was reported to police as a shooting. Hamilton and Fairfield police officers and the Hamilton Fire Department were dispatched to the FOP Lodge where a quinceañera was taking place. That is a traditional birthday party on a girl's 15th birthday celebrated among Mexican and Latinx communities and families.

Uninvited guests arrived at the party, and at one point, someone fired a gun into the air, according to witnesses who called 911.

"This was found to be an isolated incident targeting the victims," according to police.

Diaz died of a stab wound, police said. A male who called 911 said Diaz was bleeding badly from a neck wound.

"A fight broke out ... someone shot in the air. They chased him," the caller said.

The surviving victims ― Adan Edgardo Segoviano Hernandez, 21, of Hamilton; Joaquin Tovar, 56, of Hamilton; and Jerson Estrada Medrano, 21, of Hamilton ― were treated for severe lacerations which were not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores is asked to contact Hamilton police at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.