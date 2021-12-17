Woman arrested in connection with deadly September crash in Appleton

APPLETON - A 19-year-old Appleton woman has been arrested in connection with a September crash that led to the death of another woman.

The woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide for her role in the crash, Appleton police said Friday. The crash took place at about 11 p.m. Sept. 17 at the intersection of Oneida Street and Calumet Street.

Police identified the woman killed in the crash as Silia Hurula, 50, of Appleton.

The woman arrested has been confined at the Outagamie County Jail, police said. Police did not release any additional information about the investigation.

Contact Chris Mueller at 920-996-7267 or cmueller@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AtChrisMueller.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton woman arrested for role in fatal September crash