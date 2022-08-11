Woman arrested in connection with death of 74-year-old in Jacksonville, police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 51-year-old Tammy Spruell in connection with the death of a 74-year-old woman.

Spruell was charged with second-degree murder.

On August 8, police conducted a welfare check in the 6700 block of Tortosa Court in reference to a suicidal individual and found the 74-year-old victim dead inside the residence. She was in an “advanced stage of decomposition,” police say.

A witness told police the suicidal individual had left the scene before they arrived. That individual was later spotted driving in the area.

Police performed a traffic stop to check the individual’s well-being and identified the individual as Tammy Alisa Spruell.

Spruell was interviewed at the sheriff’s office and subsequently arrested.

