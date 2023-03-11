Woman arrested in connection to fatal south Seattle shooting

The Seattle Police Department announced Friday that it arrested a woman in connection to a fatal south Seattle shooting on Saturday, March 4.

Detectives arrested the 26-year-old woman and booked her into the King County Jail on Friday.

Police responded to reports of a woman shot just after 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of South Othello Street. Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and provided aid at the scene, but the woman died from her injuries.