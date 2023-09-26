Goodyear police arrested a woman on Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting that involved children at a Walmart in Goodyear, according to authorities.

Police said they arrested 46-year-old Shydonica Black from Goodyear. She was booked into jail on charges of a drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, criminal damage and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Officials said on Sept. 7, at approximately 9:14 p.m., Goodyear police responded to numerous reports of a shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot near North Estrella Parkway in Goodyear.

An altercation took place between Black and two children, according to police. Police said the altercation resulted in Black shooting from her vehicle at a vehicle occupied by two children. No injuries were sustained during the incident, according to police

Officials said her bond is set to $25,000.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman arrested in connection with Goodyear drive-by shooting