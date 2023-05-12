Woman Arrested in Connection to Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Christina Ashten Gourkani's Death

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Christina Ashten Gourkani, a professional Kim Kardashian look-alike and OnlyFans model.

Vivian Gomez, 50, was booked at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport in Florida on April 20, police records show. Gomez, who lives in the state, is set to be extradited to California before a May 22 court appearance to face charges of two felony counts of carrying out involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license to result in great bodily injury, according to court records obtained by E! News.

Gourkani died at age 34 on April 20 from complications from a cosmetic surgery, the model's website explained.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Palo Alto Daily Post that Gourkani had hired Gomez to assist her with a buttock enhancement. After arriving in Burlingame, Calif., Gomez, he alleged, gave the Kardashian look-alike what is believed to be silicone injections. She then began having health issues, and passed away following her cardiac arrest, the outlet reported.

Wagstaffe told the newspaper that the local coroner's office is investigating Gourkani's death.

Meanwhile, Gomez's bail is set at $100,000, according to California court records.

Gourkani was candid about her fondness for cosmetic procedures. "Some of us fill our bodies with drugs, some of us with alcohol, some with unhealthy foods, some with stress, others with toxic abusive relationships," she tweeted last December. "I fill my body with some plastic and a lot of love."

Gourkani also didn't let critics get her down. "I have the best of both worlds... The best haters and the best supporters," she tweeted at the same time. "In the end, all that matters is that I'm happy and that my numbers continue to climb. Thanks Everyone!"

She began her career as a fitness model before becoming "a worldwide famous Celebrity Look-a-like Entertainer," according to her website.

Using her business experience, which included a background in real estate and property insurance, she established her own brand. Her next goal Gourkani was about to branch into acting, including in a movie she was set to start working on in the fall.

The model, who often cosplayed as superheroes and villains at San Diego Comic-Con, received many tributes from fans and fellow influencers following her death.

"She was one of the most gracious, sincere genuinely loving souls I've ever come across," OnlyFans model Allegra Cole wrote. "Sending love, peace and healing light to you and yours."

Influencer Kristhin Gomez wrote, "RIP My Angel. I still can't believe it. I have no words. We will always miss you @ashtens_empire."

