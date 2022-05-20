Man who died in fatal October 2021 east side assault identified; 57-year-old woman arrested

Update: This article was updated with more information on the deceased on May 17, 2022.

A 57-year-old woman was arrested Friday in connection with a 2021 death on the city's east side, according to investigators.

Officers were called to a home in the 4700 block of East Michigan Street on a report of a person assaulted on Oct. 30, 2021. Officers found an injured man and he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The man, 72-year-old Richard Applegate, died on Nov. 8, 2021, at the hospital as a result of injuries from the October assault, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The Marion County Coroner's Office said Applegate died from complications of a blunt force head injury.

Detectives began investigating and a person of interest was detained, questioned and released pending further investigation. Homicide detectives took over the investigation after Applegate died.

More news: After Carmel fires equity manager, can inclusion efforts recover in city known for exclusivity?

Alyson Humphrey was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Applegate’s death on Friday and arrested in Kokomo later that day. She was the person of interest detained and questioned in the investigation last year, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s death are encouraged to contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at David.Miller2@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Woman arrested in connection with east side killing