Woman arrested in connection with Monday’s fatal hit-and-run on Hilton Head

A Hilton Head Island woman was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the fatal hit-and-run on the island earlier this week.

Sylvia Nelander, 61, was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

She’s accused killing of Jason Flack, 45, of Bluffton, and subsequently fleeing the scene early Monday morning as he was crossing Gumtree Road. Jason was found around 7 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. She faces one charge of hit-and-run; duties of driver involved in accident with death.

Nelander was arrested two days after the Highway Patrol located her vehicle, a white 2024 Toyota Camry.

No other information could be released about the arrest or ongoing investigation at this time, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, spokesperson for the Highway Patrol.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.