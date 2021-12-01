Woman arrested in connection to Rapid City shooting that left one dead, multiple people injured

A 22-year-old Kyle woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Monday morning in Rapid City that left one man dead and two other people injured, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Jesse Schmockel was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the police.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. when police responded to a call of multiple people shot at Marquette Drive, according to previous reporting.

Police found three individuals, two of whom had serious but non-life threatening injuries while the other person was found unresponsive.

The man died at the scene and his name is being withheld until family members are notified.

