Woman arrested in connection with shooting in Harrisburg
A woman is now in custody following a weekend shooting in Harrisburg.
A woman is now in custody following a weekend shooting in Harrisburg.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios have reached a tentative deal to end a 146-day strike that has shut down much of the industry.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs just in time for football season.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
Score fall fashion finds, Halloween decor and seasonal faves — starting at $9.
Save up to 50% on the fluff-lined coat adored by more than 24,000 five-star shoppers.
Haley Van Voorhis, a safety, notched a quarterback hurry in her first snap.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Alabama game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Colorado vs. Oregon game this week, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Some women worry that breast implants will make breastfeeding difficult. Here’s what experts say — and what moms experienced.
More women are being open about their breast reduction surgeries on TikTok and it's starting conversations in the comments for curious users. The post Women on TikTok are sharing their breast reduction stories and how it’s changed their lives appeared first on In The Know.
Democratic officials in New Jersey wasted little time Friday in calling for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign following his indictment earlier in the day on allegations that he and his wife had accepted bribes from three New Jersey businessmen.
This deal is too good to pass up.
"Pretty, pretty weird that someone took time out of their day to record what me and my girlfriend were doing."
They're 47% off for a limited time only.
In a new Director's Reel, Leder looks back at her film and TV career, from "Deep Impact" to "The Leftovers."
Week 3 is upon us! Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy viewer guide is Yahoo's very own Dan Titus. The two go through each game this weekend and identify the matchups you need to binge, stream and skip.
Asian-American fans are praising Olivia Rodrigo for redefining what it means to be "all-American" in new track. The post Many Gen Zers think Olivia Rodrigo’s new track off Guts ‘reclaims’ the phrase ‘all-American’ for Asian American women appeared first on In The Know.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.