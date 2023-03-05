Woman arrested in connection to teen shot in Brevard County, police say

Investigators were at the scene of a Brevard County neighborhood after a teen was shot.

The shooting happened at the Hammock Harbor Apartments in Rockledge early Sunday morning.

Channel 9 has learned that a 15-year-old boy was killed and one person was arrested in connection to the case, but not the shooter.

Rockledge Police stayed on the scene for hours, but they are still trying to track down who was behind the gun.

In a video, detectives can be seen looking for any evidence left behind in the playground and using metal detectors to comb through the area.

Investigators said the teen was already lying on the ground with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

The teen was transported by helicopter to Arnold Palmer with a trauma alert.

Because the victim is a minor, Rockledge police have not said where the shooting happened or identified his name.

But police said they had arrested Chanel Williams, 35, in connection to the case.

The police department said she was not the shooter but gave the minor a gun.

This gun was not the weapon that shot the teen.

Rockledge police told Channel 9 that Williams was acting as the guardian for the teenager and she is not related to the boy.

Williams is charged with child neglect, providing a minor with a gun and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unsafe storage of a gun.

Documents show Williams had two domestic violence cases with children, but those records are sealed.

