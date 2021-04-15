Woman arrested in connection with U-Haul theft

Apr. 15—CATLETTSBURG — A 39-year-old woman was charged over the weekend in connection with the theft of a U-Haul back in January, according to court records.

Natasha France, 39, of no fixed address, was booked Saturday on a complaint warrant accusing her of stealing a 2018 U-Haul truck between Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, 2021.

France has been charged with auto theft between $10,000 and $1 million in value, a class C felony in Kentucky, records show.

If convicted, France faces between five and 10 years in prison.

She is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

