Woman arrested after coughing attack on San Francisco Uber driver

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;A video shared online by Uber driver Subhakar Khadka, who was allegedly assaulted &lt;/p&gt; (Fox 11)

A video shared online by Uber driver Subhakar Khadka, who was allegedly assaulted

(Fox 11)

A woman was arrested after she was seen coughing on a San Francisco Uber driver in an angry dispute about masks.

Malaysia King, 24, was arrested on Thursday after a video showed the alleged attack against 33-year-old Uber driver, Subhakar Khadka, police said.

In the viral video, the woman was one of three caught who were caught in an argument with the driver in the city’s Bayview area on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The trip ended soon after the woman was picked up by Mr Khadka. She was asked to wear a face mask.

She then shouted “F*** the mask!” after being driven to a nearby gas station to buy a mask, when she allegedly assaulted Mr Khadka.

Read more: Uber asks CDC to consider its drivers for early Covid-19 vaccinations

Ms King could be seen attempting to snatch the driver’s mobile phone from the front of the car, following a series of dramatic coughs — seemingly in a bid to intimate Mr Khadka.

She faces charges of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violations of a health code, according to the Chronicle.

The woman was also reportedly suspended from Uber, and another ride-hailing app, Lyft, who both operate in the Bay area.

“I never said anything bad to them,” Mr Khadka said to KPIX 5 after the incident. “I never cursed, I was not raised that way. I don’t hit people, I am not raised that way.”

The driver went on to say that the women verbally abused him because he is South Asian, and that “If I was another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them.”

In a statement, San Francisco Police Lieutenant Tracy McCray said another woman involved in the attack, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, should also turn herself in “promptly.”

“The behaviour captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and well being of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” Lt McCray said.

“We take this conduct very seriously in San Francisco, and we’re committed to ensuring that justice is done in this case.”

Recommended Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to get some ‘cookie diplomacy’ after failing to realise Guam is American

    ‘We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever’

  • Cops Seek San Francisco Uber Attackers On Assault, Robbery Charges: Report

    Viral video shows one passenger coughing on the driver and snatching his cellphone after he asked her to wear a mask. Another allegedly pepper-sprayed him.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • ‘He has never served a day in his life’: US space command official hits back at Tucker Carlson

    ‘The bottom line is that we value women in our armed forces,’ Sergeant Scott Stalker says

  • Meghan Markle’s Friend Janina Gavankar Says ‘There Are Many Emails & Texts’ Showing Royals Knew About Struggle

    “I know that the family and the staff knew.”

  • Former presidents, first ladies urge Americans to get shots

    Four former presidents are urging Americans to get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 doses are available to them, as part of a campaign to overcome hesitancy about the shots. Two public service announcements from the Ad Council and the business-supported COVID Collaborative feature Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter as well as first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter.

  • Outrage in Kentucky over plan to outlaw ‘insulting police’ six months after Breonna Taylor officers cleared

    Disorderly conduct charge would be punishable by 90 days in jail and $250 fine

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • Spain has used up all suspect AstraZeneca vaccine batch, minister says

    Spanish health services have already administered all the doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that some countries suspect may cause severe side effects, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday. Several Nordic countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot on Thursday following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. "This batch was already supplied and distributed," Darias said on Spanish RNE radio station on Friday.

  • Everything we know about Wayne Couzens, the murder suspect and elite protection officer who was relied upon to keep VIPs safe

    Just hours before his arrest on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering missing Sarah Everard, Wayne Couzens had been at work keeping politicians and VIPs safe as part of the Metropolitan Police's elite Diplomatic Protection Command. But not long after Mr Couzens got in from work, arriving back at the neat home he shares with his wife in Deal, Kent, following the two-hour drive from London, there was a knock at the door. Scotland Yard colleagues from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command informed him that he was being arrested in connection with the disappearance of 33-year-old Miss Everard (pictured below), who had gone missing without trace six days earlier in south London. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and also of an unrelated indecent exposure.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Pentagon tells Tucker Carlson it won't take advice from a talk-show host after he complained Biden is making military 'more feminine'

    The Pentagon says that Biden's defense secretary shares the "revulsion" that other military leaders have expressed in response to Carlson's comments.

  • San Francisco police investigate woman banned from Uber and Lyft after attacking a driver

    A woman has been banned from Uber and Lyft after refusing to wear a mask, coughing on the driver, snatching his phone and ripping his face mask off.

  • Utah mother dies four days after receiving second dose of Moderna’s Covid vaccine

    Kassidi Kurill, 39, was a single mom from Ogden, Utah, who received the vaccine dose on 1 February

  • Tucker Casts Doubt on Vaccines After Biden’s COVID-19 Speech

    all of the people who might not want to take the shot.Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson reacted to President Joe Biden’s primetime national address on COVID-19 by casting doubt on vaccines, wondering aloud on Thursday night why the president didn’t mention “all of the people who might not want to take the shot.”Carlson, fresh off the Pentagon directly calling him out for mocking women in the U.S. military, made sure that his presence was felt throughout Biden’s speech. While Fox News did carry the speech in its entirety, the network included an inset box labeled “LIVE TUCKER REACTION” that was focused on Carlson throughout the speech.Furthermore, as Biden promised a nation exhausted by a yearlong pandemic that it is on the verge of returning to normalcy, Fox News aired chyrons that read: “Biden Speech Nearly Finished; Tucker Will Respond.” Once the president wrapped up his remarks, which featured him imploring every American to “do their part” to defeat the virus, Carlson immediately took to the air to trash it.“A very strange address, surreal at points, like the Biden presidency itself,” the Fox News star declared. “It seems like a dream sequence. The first part of the address described the sadness of the last year, people shut out from hospitals as their loved ones died alone, people losing hope, people losing businesses, whole generations of children stunted by school closures.”Carlson continued: “No sense at all of how this happened or who backed it, his plan consisting essentially of vaccines, vaccines, and more vaccines.”Noting that Biden said there will soon be enough federally approved vaccines for every person in America, Carlson proceeded to then openly question the efficacy of immunizations while seemingly rallying to the defense of anti-vaxxers.“The military will give you that shot, and if you take that shot, things potentially could get back to normal,” Carlson said. “No mention at all of the people who might not want to take the shot."The Fox News host added: “As the president said, if you take that shot, wear your mask, and listen to Dr. Fauci, it is possible that you might be able to gather in small groups with the ones you love for the Fourth of July. We might have to rescind that right, but it’s possible, if you are obedient, you will get it.”The conservative primetime star, after rhetorically shouting “how dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with,” went on to welcome spy novelist turned COVID contrarian Alex Berenson.Berenson, who has spent much of the past year raising skepticism about lockdowns, masks, and other coronavirus guidelines, has recently become one of the most vocal vaccine skeptics. In fact, earlier this week, Berenson falsely claimed on Carlson’s show that Israel’s vaccine rollout hasn’t worked while outright lying about the vaccine’s effectiveness.After Berenson expressed relief that “there was not a lot of talk about making vaccines mandatory” from the president, Carlson groused that the federal government could still find ways to force the population to get a shot.“There are many kinds of mandatory, and you can have effectively mandatory but there is no government mandate,” the Fox host stated. “But you can’t fly on an airplane, you can’t go into buildings, you can’t stay in a hotel, you can’t live life without a vaccine. I have to say, after watching half an hour of that, it wouldn’t shock me if that’s their plan.”Carlson, meanwhile, has a long history of fearmongering about vaccines. Just last month, he made unfounded claims that experts are “clearly” lying to the public about the safety of coronavirus immunizations. This past December, Carlson straight-up told his viewers not to trust the vaccines, warning them that our leaders are using the shots as a form of “social control.”While recent polls reveal that a growing share of Americans are willing to take the vaccine, a large chunk of Republicans still say they won’t get a shot. A PBS survey released on Thursday shows that 41 percent of Republicans, and 49 percent of GOP men, say they will refuse to receive one of the three federally approved vaccines.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Slenderman' teen who watched brutal stabbing dedicated to fictional bogeyman seeks conditional release from mental health facility

    Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser convinced Payton Leutner to come to the woods where Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times as Weier watched, prosecutors said.

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • China hits back at US criticism of Hong Kong election change

    A Chinese official hit back Friday at U.S. criticism of planned election law changes in Hong Kong, noting the chaos surrounding the recent American presidential election. Semi-autonomous Hong Kong is an internal Chinese issue that no foreign country has the right to interfere in, said Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council. “I don’t know that after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, how the U.S. has such moral capital to point fingers at the election institutions of Hong Kong,” he said.

  • Novavax vaccine 96% effective against original coronavirus, 86% vs British variant in UK trial

    Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine was 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in the United Kingdom, the company said on Thursday, moving it a step closer to regulatory approval. The vaccine was 86% effective in protecting against the more contagious virus variant first discovered and now prevalent in the United Kingdom, for a combined 90% effectiveness rate overall based on data from infections of both versions of the coronavirus. Novavax shares jumped 22% in after-hours trading to $229.

  • Exclusive: EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources

    Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies. The U.S. message could complicate vaccination plans in the 27-nation EU, which has been grappling since January with delays in deliveries from vaccine makers. "The U.S. told us there was no way it would ship AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU," said a senior official directly involved in EU-U.S. talks.