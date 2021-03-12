Woman arrested after coughing attack on San Francisco Uber driver
A woman was arrested after she was seen coughing on a San Francisco Uber driver in an angry dispute about masks.
Malaysia King, 24, was arrested on Thursday after a video showed the alleged attack against 33-year-old Uber driver, Subhakar Khadka, police said.
In the viral video, the woman was one of three caught who were caught in an argument with the driver in the city’s Bayview area on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
The trip ended soon after the woman was picked up by Mr Khadka. She was asked to wear a face mask.
She then shouted “F*** the mask!” after being driven to a nearby gas station to buy a mask, when she allegedly assaulted Mr Khadka.
Read more: Uber asks CDC to consider its drivers for early Covid-19 vaccinations
Ms King could be seen attempting to snatch the driver’s mobile phone from the front of the car, following a series of dramatic coughs — seemingly in a bid to intimate Mr Khadka.
She faces charges of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violations of a health code, according to the Chronicle.
The woman was also reportedly suspended from Uber, and another ride-hailing app, Lyft, who both operate in the Bay area.
“I never said anything bad to them,” Mr Khadka said to KPIX 5 after the incident. “I never cursed, I was not raised that way. I don’t hit people, I am not raised that way.”
𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧! San Francisco Police confirm to me they worked with Las Vegas Police and have arrested Malaysia King (left) for assault on Uber driver Subhakar.
⠀
Arna Kimiai (right) has conveyed through her lawyer she will be turning herself in. 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/d745PegFqr
— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 12, 2021
The driver went on to say that the women verbally abused him because he is South Asian, and that “If I was another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them.”
In a statement, San Francisco Police Lieutenant Tracy McCray said another woman involved in the attack, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, should also turn herself in “promptly.”
“The behaviour captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and well being of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” Lt McCray said.
“We take this conduct very seriously in San Francisco, and we’re committed to ensuring that justice is done in this case.”