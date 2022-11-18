Woman arrested after crash on Ferry Street Bridge ramp in Eugene

The Ferry Street Bridge in Eugene, Oregon.

Eugene Police arrested a woman suspected of driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her car on Wednesday night into an asphalt machine on the ramp to the Ferry Street Bridge.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. after a woman crashed her Nissan Pathfinder into the asphalt machine.

The machine and the vehicle both caught fire, police said.

A construction worker who was in the area at the time of the crash was able to break one of the car's window and get the driver out, according to police. Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the fire.

The driver was arrested and taken to Lane County Jail for alleged driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and criminal mischief in the second degree.

The cost of the burned construction machine is estimated to be around $75,000.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.

