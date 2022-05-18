Woman arrested after crashing car, fleeing police in neighborhood near Hendricks Park in Eugene

A woman was arrested near Hendricks Park after a car crash and police search in Eugene's East University neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, with several agencies responding.

Prior to the arrest, members of the Lane County Sheriff's Office and Springfield Police Department were trying to pull over a woman in a white sedan that was associated with a car theft and several vehicle break-ins, according to Lane County Sgt. Thomas Speldrich.

The woman, who has not been identified yet, eluded the police cars, before crashing into a green Subaru car at the intersection of Orchard Street and 19th Avenue in Eugene. After crashing, the woman fled the scene on foot, Speldrich said.

Officers had ended their pursuit shortly before she crashed, according to Speldrich.

Jon Cutting, a Eugene man who was in the crash, said he was driving through the intersection, when the white sedan failed to stop and hit the back of his car. After the white car stopped, Cutting said a woman "immediately jumped out and went running down the road" on Orchard Street.

"Immediately there were sirens and police cars, and I thought, 'This is the quickest response to 911 that I have ever heard of,'" Cutting said.

Members of Eugene police were called to assist with searching for the suspect at 1:12 p.m., according to police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin. Oregon State Police troopers also responded. Officers began searching the area with drones and K9 units, and several could be seen walking up into the hills east of Fairmount Boulevard.

More than 15 law enforcement cars were at the scene and briefly closed a stretch of Orchard and 19th Avenue.

Officers found the woman and arrested her at around 3:30 p.m. along Parkside Lane, a wooded and residential area near Hendricks Park.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Woman arrested near Hendricks Park following crash and manhunt