Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say

Allison Matthews
·1 min read

The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker.

According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.

The construction worker was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, Neptune Beach PD stressed the importance of driving sober. The department reiterated that it will arrest and remove offenders from the streets. It also encouraged drinkers to call a cab when returning home.

Damage on Lewis' car after the crash.
Damage on Lewis' car after the crash.
Damage of the construction zone.
Damage of the construction zone.
Close up of crash damage.
Close up of crash damage.
Lily Lewis was arrested for a DUI after crashing through a construction site.
Lily Lewis was arrested for a DUI after crashing through a construction site.

