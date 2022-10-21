Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say
The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker.
According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.
The construction worker was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
In a Facebook post, Neptune Beach PD stressed the importance of driving sober. The department reiterated that it will arrest and remove offenders from the streets. It also encouraged drinkers to call a cab when returning home.
