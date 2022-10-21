Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say

The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker.

According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.

The construction worker was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, Neptune Beach PD stressed the importance of driving sober. The department reiterated that it will arrest and remove offenders from the streets. It also encouraged drinkers to call a cab when returning home.

Damage on Lewis' car after the crash.

Damage of the construction zone.

Close up of crash damage.

Lily Lewis was arrested for a DUI after crashing through a construction site.

