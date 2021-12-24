Woman arrested in deadly Dayton shooting released pending further investigation

Dec. 24—A woman arrested in connection to a shooting in Dayton that killed one woman and injured another has been released from jail as the case is investigated further.

Georgia Jackson, 35, was arrested Sunday in the 6500 block of North Main Street on a preliminary murder and felonious assault charge, according to jail records. However, formal charges have not been filed against her at this time. Jackson was no longer listed as an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail as of Wednesday.

Dayton police were called around 2 p.m. Sunday to the 3400 block of North Main Street.

Officers requested medical attention for a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Ashley R. Webster, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

A second woman shot suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

"During this time, the individual responsible for shooting both females called 911, provided her location and was detained," Hall said. "The initial indications are that the deceased and the suspect were known to each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute that tragically escalated into gunfire."

According a 911 dispatch log, Jackson said she fired three shots at Webster, who had a brick in her hands. Jackson reportedly said she didn't know whether Webster was conscious or breathing.

