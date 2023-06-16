A woman was arrested in a deadly hit-and-run in Hollywood. Cops say it was intentional

A woman was arrested this week, accused of purposely striking a man with the SUV she was driving and then taking off, Hollywood police said Friday.

Police announced the arrest of Nadeline Massenat, 24, three months after the man died, and charged her with one count of first-degree murder.

Luis Ortiz, 36, was found unconscious on the ground in the 5800 block of Thomas Street the early morning of March 14. Hollywood paramedics took him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he died.

Police say an investigation found that Ortiz and Massenat knew each other. They had been in contact the night before and Ortiz asked Massenat to pick him up from the Seminole Hard Rock, according to police.

A surveillance camera captured Massenat slowly driving next to Ortiz and the audio indicates the two argued about money. Police say the footage shows Massenat hitting Ortiz with the SUV, an older Honda CRV model, and dragging him 500 feet.

She lives with her mother in Miramar, according to police, but was arrested at a Fletcher Street house in Hollywood on Wednesday, June 14.

Massenat is being held without bond in the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach.