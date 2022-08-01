Woman arrested in deadly stabbing of husband in Warr Acres

Police have identified a man that was fatally stabbed early Saturday in Warr Acres.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Warr Acres Police Department responded to a call regarding a stabbing at 6113 Inland Road. Police found Alfred Watson dead inside the home.

Watson's wife, Lois Watson, was arrested on a murder complaint, though she had not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon. Lois Watson, 56, was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on Saturday, according to jail records.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were requested to assist with the investigation, but they have not taken over the case.

"We were called to process the crime scene, but the Warr Acres Police Department are the lead agency for releasing information on the investigation," said Brook Arbeitman, OSBI public information officer.

