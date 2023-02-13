Woman arrested in death of 3-year-old Tacoma boy

A woman is facing murder charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy in Tacoma.

On Sunday at 7:35 p.m., Tacoma police officers were dispatched to a third-hand report of a child who was unresponsive and cold to the touch at an apartment.

Officers arrived at the Lodge at Madrona Apartments in the 3200 block of South Mason Avenue and were taken to the boy. Police immediately started lifesaving measures, but the child was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the apartment to investigate and collect evidence.

A 25-year-old woman at the apartment was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

A second child at the home was placed into protective custody.