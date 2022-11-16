Woman arrested in death of 93-year-old grandmother in Eaton

Nov. 16—A 35-year-old woman was booked into jail on a preliminary murder charge in the death of her 93-year-old grandmother in Eaton.

Formal charges are pending from the Preble County Prosecutor's Office, according to Eaton police. There are no other suspects in the case.

Around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a house in the 300 block of East Somers Street on a report of a possible homicide.

The victim was identified as Alice Matheny, of Eaton, according to police. Her body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation.

We will update this story as more information is available.