Woman arrested after deputies find meth in her Monroe County apartment

A woman was arrested in Monroe County Monday and charged with possession of methamphetamine and other crimes.

Investigators served a search warrant at 500 Cabiness Road at the Forsyth Garden Apartments.

During their search, investigators found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Amy Nicole Smith, 34, of Forsyth, Georgia.

She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, and violation of probation.

She is being held in the Monroe County Jail with no bond.

