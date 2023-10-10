Woman arrested after deputies find meth in her Monroe County apartment
A woman was arrested in Monroe County Monday and charged with possession of methamphetamine and other crimes.
Investigators served a search warrant at 500 Cabiness Road at the Forsyth Garden Apartments.
During their search, investigators found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies arrested Amy Nicole Smith, 34, of Forsyth, Georgia.
She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, and violation of probation.
She is being held in the Monroe County Jail with no bond.
TRENDING STORIES:
Escaped inmate facing kidnapping charges after stealing parent’s car with mother inside, police say
APD fires officer who Tased local deacon during traffic stop who later died
Driver going wrong way on metro highway caused fiery crash that left 3 dead, GSP says
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: