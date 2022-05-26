Woman arrested after deputies say she mopped up blood on floor next to murdered grandmother

A Carroll County woman has been arrested after deputies said she wiped up the blood of a murder victim earlier this week.

Deputies said they responded to reports of an elderly woman who was dead at a home on Askin Creek Road in Villa Ricca on Sunday.

Deputies found 70-year-old Clovis Pruitt dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s grandson, 31-year-old Dakota Greenwood confessed to shooting her to death.

On Tuesday, Deborah Kayleigh Freeman, 26, was arrested and charged with felony tampering with evidence. Deputies said she attempted to clean up the crime scene by mopping up blood on the floor next to Pruitt’s body.

It’s unclear what kind of relationship Freeman had with Greenwood or what charges Greenwood is facing. Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting.

The case is still under investigation and deputies said the pair could face additional charges.