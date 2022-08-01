Woman arrested after dog attacks Wichita police officer responding to a call

A woman was arrested after she let out a dog inside her home that attacked a Wichita police officer responding to a disturbance call shortly after midnight Sunday.

Hailee Lefler, 29, of Wichita, was booked into jail on suspicion of assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, interference with a law enforcement officer and one outstanding federal warrant, police spokesman Trevor Macy said in a news release.

Officers responded to a disturbance call around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of S. Terrace on Sunday. Residents in the neighborhood accused Lefler of damaging their property during an argument, according to the release.

Officers afterward went to Lefler’s house. Lefler had “opened her front door, and a large dog ran out and began attacking one of the responding officers,” Macy said.

The officer, unable to get the dog to stop biting him, fired three rounds at the dog, all three striking the animal. The dog retreated to the home and Lefler “moved toward the officers threateningly but retreated toward the house,” Macy said.

Additional officers arrived and took Lefler into custody. The injured officer was taken to a hospital with multiple bite wounds to his legs. He has since been treated and released, the release said.

The dog survived and was taken by animal control.