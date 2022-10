Oct. 15—ELKHART — A woman faces multiple counts of battery following her arrest while allegedly dragging two children down the road while naked.

Amanda Purifoy, 35, was arrested last week and charged with crimes including domestic battery and battery to a public safety officer, Level 5 felonies. She is also charged with battery on an officer by body waste, two counts of neglect of a dependent and two counts of domestic battery as Level 6 felonies.