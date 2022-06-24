Woman arrested in drive-by shooting

Jun. 24—HIGH POINT — A woman was arrested this week and charged in a drive-by shooting last month in which a bystander was injured outside a residence east of downtown.

Brianna Nicole Steele, 19, of High Point, was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force at a house in the 600 block of Granby Avenue, according to a High Point Police Department arrest report.

The arrest stemmed from what police called a "domestic incident" in which three people assaulted a man inside a residence in the 700 block of Commerce Avenue on the evening of May 26, police said. The three left in a vehicle, but the vehicle soon returned and stopped in front of the house, and someone in the vehicle fired shots toward the house.

A woman sitting outside the house, who wasn't the intended target, was shot. Police said she was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Steele is charged with one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police report.

Steele was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point, where she was in custody as of Thursday. Steele's bond totaled $175,000, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

