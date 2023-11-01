Woman arrested for driving while intoxicated with unsecured child in front seat

Police arrested a woman in Bellingham for driving recklessly while intoxicated with an unsecured child in the front seat.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Bellingham Police responded to a welfare check in the 300 block of Sea Pines Road in South Bellingham. Officers discovered Sierra Dawn Podorean, 42, was driving with a 7-year-old in a booster seat, unrestrained, in the front seat of the car.

Podorean left the Sea Pines address at a high speed, and was seen driving in the wrong lane of traffic, running a stop sign and colliding with a car in the 3900 block of Broad Street, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy with the Bellingham Police Department.

Officers found Podorean in the 1200 block of Sandstone Way and determined she had been drinking.

She is charged with suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run on an attended vehicle and reckless driving for placing the child in serious risk of injury or death.

She was booked into Whatcom County Jail and has since been bonded out.