Woman arrested after drug investigation

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.

Apr. 21—Court papers revealed details on the arrest of a Freeland woman snared during a 2020 drug investigation.

Shawna L. McKenzie, 28, faces two counts child endangerment, one count tampering with evidence and four counts use or possession of drug paraphernalia by Hazleton police.

The charges were filed against her Nov. 19 and she was released on $35,000 unsecured bail set April 13 by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Zola, Hazleton. McKenzie waived her right a preliminary hearing on the charges that day and will face them in Luzerne County Court, Wilkes-Barre.

Hazleton police filed the case against her after they said they found drugs and paraphernalia within reach of two toddlers while serving a July 30 search warrant at 1154 Ridge St.

According to arrest papers:

McKenzie was arrested after Hazleton police searched the home in July 2020 as part of a drug investigation that resulted in the arrest of Vencil Nunez, 29, Freeland.

A total of 3,133 fentanyl packets were found in a baby formula cooler bag on the living room floor and packaging material was found throughout the house within reach of the children.

Among the other items seized that day were more than 13 pounds of marijuana, 4,837 grams of THC liquid vape cartridges, 106 bags of CBD gummies, 16 bags of THC candy, 15 rolled marijuana blunt cigarettes, 7 packages of synthetic marijuana — also known as spice, 42.13 grams of cocaine and a Sig Sauer P228 .380 reported stolen to state police at Frackville.

Nunez was apprehended as part of that investigation on a drug warrant in early January after he attempted to flee a traffic stop at James and 13th streets by Hazleton police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force. He was taken into custody at Turkey Hill at Route 93 and Airport Beltway by Hazleton police, state police, and Butler and Sugarloaf Twp. officers.

He awaits a May 12 preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court, Wilkes-Barre.

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

