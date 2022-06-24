Woman arrested for drug possession and other reports

Jun. 24—Police arrested Melissa Sue Rack, 40, for third-degree drug possession and indecent exposure at 12:03 a.m. Thursday at 130 W. College St.

Bike reported missing

A silver Schwinn bike was reported missing at 11:35 a.m. Thursday at 312 Burr Oak Drive.

2 arrested for drug possession, possession of hypodermic needles

Police arrested Kayla Esperanza Irlas, 24, on a local warrant, two counts of fifth-degree possession and possession of a hypodermic needle after a traffic stop at 12:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Third Street and Frank Avenue. Heidi Christine Fredericks, 52, was arrested for fifth-degree possession and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Woman arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Korrissa Robin Bordeaux, 44, on a probation violation/arrest and detain hold at 5:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and East Richway Drive.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 5:55 p.m. Thursday at 122 Bridge Ave.

Domestic assault reported

Police received a report of a domestic assault at 9:12 p.m. Thursday at 914 Luther Place.