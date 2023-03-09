Woman arrested on drug-related charges

Mar. 9—A Pulaski County woman was arrested last week on drug-related charges following a traffic stop.

Ashley Collett, 38, Somerset, was taken into custody and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The incident began on Wednesday, March 1, when detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Division were conducting surveillance on East Ky. 80, following a pursuit. While conducting surveillance, Detectives observed Collett operating a Mitsubishi Mirage on East Ky. 80. Detective Tan Hudson, who was familiar with Collett, was aware she did not possess a valid driver's license, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Hudson conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Eastway, and Detective Lt. Daryl Kegley, Detective Trent Massey, and an agent from the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force arrived on scene to assist in the stop. Collett gave consent to search the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, detectives located marijuana, digital scales, syringes, and a glass smoking pipe, according to the sheriff's office.

Collett was arrested and was advised if she had anything hidden on her person, she should disclose it to avoid additional charges at the detention center. Collett turned over a small baggie containing cocaine and claimed she didn't have anything else hidden, according to the sheriff's office.

While at the detention center, deputy jailers ran a body scan on Collett and discovered items hidden inside of her pelvic area. Deputy jailers confronted Collett about the items and eventually she removed a vial containing cocaine and turned it over to the staff, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives from the Narcotics Division were present when the detention center conducted a second body scan. During the scan, a second vial was located in the pelvic region. Collett eventually turned over the second vial that contained Fentanyl, according to the sheriff's office.

Story continues

Collett was arrested on the scene and charged with the following:

1. No Operators-Moped License

2. Possession of Marijuana

3. First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance, First Offense (Cocaine)

4. First-Degree Promoting Contraband

5. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (Fentanyl)

6. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (Cocaine)

The case remains under investigation by Detective Trent Massey of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division. The Pulaski County Narcotics Division was assisted by the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force.